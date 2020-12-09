‘Gagging Covid patient could have led to death’: Court denies bail to watchman who molested her

A single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj K Chavan overturned the conviction in response to a criminal revision application filed by Nagane on November 27. The doctor also runs a private clinic in Pune. (Representational Image)

A SESSIONS court denied bail to a 21-year-old watchman, who allegedly gagged and molested a Covid-19 patient at a private hospital last month. The court observed that the incident could have caused her oxygen levels to dip causing the woman’s death.

“…he (accused) allegedly caught hold of the victim’s hand and pressed her mouth knowing well that she was suffering from Covid. Her oxygen level could have been reduced and in such case even he pressed her mouth, she might have faced the dire consequences like strangulation and death, and therefore, in the humble opinion of this court, sections 354, 452, 308 can be seen as prima facie applicable,” the court said. The accused was booked under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 452 (house-trespass), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC.

Last month, police arrested the man from the hospital after the woman raised an alarm. According to police, the accused stepped into the room where the victim was admitted. Police said he covered her mouth and molested her. “Accused was a watchman. He had no business to enter the upper floor room of the patient. He was neither a medical officer nor the nursing staff nor from medical services… Moreover, after entering the room, he had closed the door… prima facie (there) appears to be an improper and deliberate act with a view to outrage her modesty,” the court said.

