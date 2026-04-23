Gadoli encounter: Court cites self-defence, procedural lapses for acquittal of 5 cops

It also said that there was no sanction to prosecute the men, although they were public servants, who were discharging their official duty.

IN THE detailed judgment acquitting five Haryana policemen for the alleged fake encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, the sessions court said that the policemen had fired in self-defence.

The court noted that Gadoli was a convict who had been sentenced to life imprisonment and was out on bail, hence there was a reasonable apprehension “enough to put the right of self defence into operation”.

The accused policemen had claimed that they had fired at Gadoli in a hotel room in Andheri on February 7, 2016, in self-defence after he shot at them first.

“…analyzing and scrutinising the material with the plea of self-defence raised by accused police personnel, it is established in all probability that the police personnel who were on duty for apprehending a person with heavy criminal antecedents i.e. a life convict on bail have duly made out circumstances to recognise the right of private defence within certain reasonable limits while apprehending Sandip Gadoli…. One police person was having grievous injury on his forehead due to firearm. These bodily injuries caused to the police persons is certainly reasonable apprehension enough to put the right of self defence into operation,” the court said in the order, which was made available on Wednesday.