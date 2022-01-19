Gadkari demands Patole’s arrest over his ‘Modi’ remark

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday demanded arrest of Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole for making objectionable statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as the state government assured that police were looking into the matter.

Tweeting his concerns, Gadkari wrote, “Patole’s statement is highly objectionable and condemnable. I request the police department to file a case and arrest Patole.”

A widely circulate video, where Patole is purportedly addressing party workers in Bhandara while campaigning during local body polls, shows him saying, “I can hit and abuse Modi.” The video created a furore with state and Central BJP leaders condemning the use of language against the PM.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said, “The police are looking into the matter. They will ascertain the facts. It would be inappropriate to comment further as police personnel are probing all aspects.”

A day after Patole’s controversial remark, BJP workers staged demonstrations across the state. His effigies were burnt in several cities. Reports of protest also came in from Amravati, Akola, Pune, Buldhana, and Bhandara.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, “The Congress leaders from Centre to state are breaking all norms to attack the PM. This is a new low.”

Reacting to the furore, Patole said, “I have said my comment was related to a local goon by the same surname. Where is the question of an apology when I did not attack the PM?”