68 villages in Gadchiroli declare themselves child marriage-free. Here’s how they got there.

Through gram sabha resolutions, village protection committees and years of ground-level outreach, 68 villages across four talukas in Gadchiroli have officially declared themselves child marriage-free

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
4 min readNagpurUpdated: Apr 5, 2026 03:23 PM IST
68 villages in Gadchiroli declare themselves child marriage-free. Here's how they got there.Mamta is a field staff with SPARSH, an NGO working across Gadchiroli's villages, and one of over 48 such workers whose efforts have added up to a milestone. (Express Photo)
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In the quiet village of Zari in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, Mamta Ramteke (37) begins each week with a simple but important decision: which nearby village to visit first. As soon as she arrives on her scooty, she informs the kotwal, who calls residents to gather under a large tree. Then she begins — speaking directly to women about the health risks of early marriage, how it affects a young girl’s body, increases the risk of maternal and infant mortality, and compromises her overall well-being. “Our daughters must remain healthy,” she tells them.

Mamta is a field staff with SPARSH, an NGO working across Gadchiroli’s villages, and one of over 48 such workers whose efforts have added up to a milestone: 68 villages across four talukas have officially declared themselves child marriage-free.

The declaration is not symbolic. Each village must meet a clear set of criteria before it can pass such a resolution.

As per a 2014 Government Resolution, every village must have a Village Child Protection Committee (VCPC) comprising nine members, led by the Sarpanch or Gram Sevak, including anganwadi workers, three women from self-help groups, and two adolescents. The committee addresses child marriage, abuse, trafficking and child labour, and must meet every month.

The declaration is not symbolic. Each village must meet a clear set of criteria before it can pass such a resolution. The declaration is not symbolic. Each village must meet a clear set of criteria before it can pass such a resolution.

A village-level marriage registration system, introduced in 2022, tracks names, ages, and family details, filling a gap in villages that previously had no records of marriages at all. Age is verified through school certificates. The critical threshold is that there should have been no child marriage in the village for at least five years.

Only then can the matter be placed before a Gram Sabha. If the resolution passes, it is signed and stamped by the Sarpanch, Secretary, and Gram Panchayat Officer.

Fulbodi, a fully tribal village in Dhanora taluka, cleared that bar nine years without a child marriage before passing its resolution. Gram Sevak Pravin Durge attributes much of it to the village’s appetite for education. “We have a school at the village till Class four but after that the students seek admission in Ashram Schools in nearby villages and after completing Class 12, either go for graduation and competitive examinations. So when we asked the villagers that we are introducing a Gram Sabha resolution declaring the village as child marriage free, everyone agreed to it,” he said.

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Not every village gets there without active intervention. When a potential child marriage is detected, workers and trained committee members visit the family and take written undertakings in the presence of village representatives. In the current financial year alone, 350 such marriages were prevented through affidavits and 340 the year before.

Mamta’s outreach is part of that prevention effort. She conducts seven meetings a month, one per village, with around 30 people at each. Meetings are scheduled on days off, since most residents are daily wage workers who cannot afford to miss work. Of the seven villages she covers, three — Yedampayli, Bhapada and Phustola — have not yet made the declaration.

The 68 declarations are spread across 25 villages in Dhanora taluka, 21 in Gadchiroli taluka, 12 in Mulchera taluka, and 10 in Chamorshi taluka.

Between April 2023 and January 2026, under the Child Marriage-Free Gadchiroli District Campaign, 84,328 citizens took a pledge against child marriage; 17,434 participated in awareness rallies and candle marches; 293 religious leaders took part in awareness programmes. The initiative reached 358 villages in all, meaning the 68 that have passed resolutions are still a fraction of what remains. There are over 1,600 villages in the district.

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For Mamta, the work continues village by village, tree by tree. “There was a vacancy, and I felt this was the best way to bring change,” she says.

Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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