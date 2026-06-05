Gadchiroli farmers intensify agitation against airport, industrial projects

The protesters alleged that fertile farmland is being acquired for an airport, industrial estates and mining projects despite opposition from affected villages. (Express Photo)

Farmers affected by development projects in Gadchiroli intensified their ongoing agitation on June 4 with a large march in the city.

Staging a sit-in protest outside the District Collector’s office, the demonstrators raised slogans such as, “We do not want assurances; stop the land acquisition.” Protesters were also seen holding placards that read, “Sheti aamchi, maati aamchi, nirnay ghenyacha adhikarihi amchach” (The farmland is ours, the soil is ours, and the right to decide is ours as well).

The protesters alleged that fertile agricultural land was being acquired by the government for development projects and mining activities in the district.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vivek Khobragade of the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) said, “Today (Friday) is the second day of the protest; over 6,000 farmers from across the district have joined the agitation.”