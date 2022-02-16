Gadchiroli district administration, gram panchayats to sign MoUs for sustainable development

February 16, 2022 10:27:10 pm
For sustainable development, Gadchiroli administration and gram panchayats will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable residents of villages in the district to learn new skills and participate in capacity development programmes. On Wednesday, Lekha Mendha village sabha and the district administration signed an MoU in the regard.
The scheme has been envisaged to uplift the living standards of the tribal population in Gadchiroli district as well as to create employment opportunities. District Collector Sanjay Meena said that the project has been undertaken keeping in mind the concepts of biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-