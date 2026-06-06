Gadchiroli airport land acquisition halted, farmers call off protest

Co-guardian minister Ashish Jaiswal shows a letter assuring the protesting farmers that no further action on land acquisition for the Gadchiroli airport project will be undertaken until the government takes a final decision on the matter. (Credit: District information office)

The land acquisition process for the proposed Gadchiroli airport in Maharashtra was temporarily suspended on Saturday following large-scale protests by farmers.

During a visit to the protest site, Co-Guardian Minister Ashish Jaiswal gave written assurances to the agitating farmers and said that a final decision on the project would be taken after discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Jaiswal emphasised that while development projects are important, public sentiments and the interests of locals would be respected. He assured farmers that the government would strive to maintain a balance between development and public interest.

Farmers who participated in the agitation said the minister assured them that a period of more than 90 days would be provided for filing objections to the land acquisition proposal. Some farmers also demanded that no government officials visit villages or agricultural fields during this period.