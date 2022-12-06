G20 summit in 2023 golden opportunity to showcase Maharashtra before world, says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Monday said the G20 summit in India in 2023 will be a golden opportunity to showcase the state before the world. He was speaking after attending an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a roadmap for the event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Shinde said 14 meetings of the G20 summit will be held at four locations in Maharashtra – Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad).

The summit will provide a good branding opportunity to showcase the development of projects of the state and exhibit Maharashtra’s culture before the world, he said.

The meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and several chief ministers – Tamil Nadu’s M K Stalin, West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh’s Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal. Also present were heads of several parties, including BJP president J P Nadda and JD(S) chief and former prime minister H D Devegowda.

The Group of Twenty or G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. The G20 brings together the world’s major and systemically important economies. Its members account for around 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 65 per cent of the world’s population.

Its members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially handed over the G20 presidency to India on November 16 at the summit in Bali.

Advertisement

In 2023, India will organise more than 200 meetings across 50 cities involving officials, the civil society, culminating in a marquee meeting in New Delhi in September. Thirty heads of state and government from the G20 nations, and those invited, are expected to participate in the summit.