G-23 acting on instructions of Modi & Shah, says Patole

State Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday alleged that the “G-23” or the group of dissenters within the Congress is acting on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Targetting Ghulam Nabi Azad, a member of the G-23 who had quit the Congress last Friday, Patole called him “a thankless person”. Speaking at a two-day training camp of the state Congress in Navi Mumbai, Patole said, “People who are not getting positions in the party are leaving the organisation for their own selfish interest… Leaders who got important positions due to the Gandhi family are making statements against them.”

He added, “Ghulam Nabi Azad was given all important positions in the party in the last 50 years, but he and other members of the G-23 group are acting on the instructions of Modi and Shah.”

“Azad does not hold any party post but continues to occupy his bungalow and takes all benefits… he is defaming the Congress on the directions of Modi and Shah.”

He added that instead of taking BJP to task, members of the G-23 are defaming their own party. Azad on Tuesday met three leaders of the party who were part of the G-23 – Anand Sharma, Prithviraj Chavan and Bhupinder Hooda – in Delhi.

Chavan said he would comment on Patole’s statement at an appropriate time. “We called on Azad on Tuesday. It is too late now to ask him to return. He is a close friend,” he added.

Meanwhile, questioning the BJP, Patole said, “While the BJP is claiming that it has woven a big network of highways, the country will have to pay a monthly interest of Rs 44,000 crore on the loan it has raised. What kind of development is it talking about if people are to be burdened with such a huge debt?” “The Mumbai-Goa highway has been stuck for 12 years… potholes are not being filled despite orders… People are losing their lives due to accidents due to poor quality of roads,” he added.