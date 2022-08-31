scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

G-23 acting on instructions of Modi & Shah, says Patole

Targetting Ghulam Nabi Azad, a member of the G-23 who had quit the Congress last Friday, Patole called him “a thankless person”.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File)

State Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday alleged that the “G-23” or the group of dissenters within the Congress is acting on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Targetting Ghulam Nabi Azad, a member of the G-23 who had quit the Congress last Friday, Patole called him “a thankless person”. Speaking at a two-day training camp of the state Congress in Navi Mumbai, Patole said, “People who are not getting positions in the party are leaving the organisation for their own selfish interest… Leaders who got important positions due to the Gandhi family are making statements against them.”

He added, “Ghulam Nabi Azad was given all important positions in the party in the last 50 years, but he and other members of the G-23 group are acting on the instructions of Modi and Shah.”

“Azad does not hold any party post but continues to occupy his bungalow and takes all benefits… he is defaming the Congress on the directions of Modi and Shah.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

He added that instead of taking BJP to task, members of the G-23 are defaming their own party. Azad on Tuesday met three leaders of the party who were part of the G-23 – Anand Sharma, Prithviraj Chavan and Bhupinder Hooda – in Delhi.

Chavan said he would comment on Patole’s statement at an appropriate time. “We called on Azad on Tuesday. It is too late now to ask him to return. He is a close friend,” he added.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, questioning the BJP, Patole said, “While the BJP is claiming that it has woven a big network of highways, the country will have to pay a monthly interest of Rs 44,000 crore on the loan it has raised. What kind of development is it talking about if people are to be burdened with such a huge debt?” “The Mumbai-Goa highway has been stuck for 12 years… potholes are not being filled despite orders… People are losing their lives due to accidents due to poor quality of roads,” he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 01:04:15 am
Next Story

To prevent spike in cases, pandals to put up posters urging people to follow Covid rules

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement