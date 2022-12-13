‘Selective’ beautification? Civic body allots Rs 24 crore

With several foreign delegates and dignitaries set to visit Mumbai from December 13-15 as part of the G-20 summit, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up several beautification works, mainly in the areas of the city that will be frequented by the delegates during their three-day-long stay. For this, the civic body has allotted a fund of Rs 24.23 crore across 11 out of the 24 municipal wards for implementing these works.

The maximum proportion of Rs 4.51 crore from this fund has been allotted to K/East ward (Andheri East), which houses the airports of Mumbai along with several five-star hotels; Rs 4.50 crore has been allotted to H/East ward (Bandra east, Khar East), which falls in the way to the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), where the three-day-long conclave will be held. Also, the Grand Hyatt Hotel is located in H/E ward, where accommodation for the delegates have been arranged.

A bus stop with a welcome signboard for G20 delegates near the Mantralaya. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) A bus stop with a welcome signboard for G20 delegates near the Mantralaya. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Besides, Rs 3 crore has been allotted to H/West ward (Bandra west) where the accommodation of some of the delegates has been arranged at the Taj Land’s End and also a banquet for them has been planned on December 14.

Apart from this, Rs 2 crore has been allotted to R-Central ward (Kandivli) and Rs 1.5 crore has been allotted to A ward (Colaba, Nariman Point), D ward (Malabar Hill and Nepean Sea Road), P/South (Goregaon).

The remaining wards including G/South (Worli), P/South (Goregaon), P/ North and R/North (Dahisar) have been allotted Rs 1 crore each. Also, the BMC has allotted Rs 1.5 crore to carry out beautification work in the garden at its headquarters in south Mumbai.

Civic officials said that these funds will be used for road resurfacing, development of traffic medians, for carrying out island beautification work including lighting works and for installation of digital posters and hoardings showcasing the G-20 emblem.

G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant applauded the BMC by sharing a video grab of Mumbai roads in a tweet. “Mumbai is awash in the colours of #G20! A special thank you to @mybmcfor the tremendous work they have done to welcome our esteemed international delegates to the 1st Development Working Group (DWG) Meeting…” he tweeted.

Earlier on December 1, The Indian Express had reported that cleaning of roads and removal of hawkers and encroachments were initiated by the BMC following the order of municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal.

“Most of the roads in proximity to the airport and leading to the BKC have been resurfaced and pothole filling works are ongoing. We have also removed encroachments from all the major roads connecting south Mumbai to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” said an official requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, in areas like Bandra, Andheri and Santa Cruz, the BMC has painted fresh signages on the roads and have installed new traffic signs as well.

However, former elected representatives and activists have stated their concern on the selective beautification of the city.

“The fact that BMC has been able to carry out such beautification works in such a short notice clearly shows that the civic body has all the required logistics and manpower that is needed to give the city the best of amenities. However, the question remains that why these kind of activities are not taken up regularly and why there is a different yardstick for different events for the administration,” said Asif Zakaria, former Congress corporator from Bandra.

“At my constituency the stretch between Sea Link and Bandstand is being made spic and span knowing the delegates will be visiting there. The rest of the areas in Bandra remains as it is,” Zakaria stated.

Godfrey Pimenta, another city-based activist, said that the BMC should carry out such activity throughout the year. “The administration is trying to hide the actual ground reality of the city by implementing such cosmetic beautification project. Only the areas where the delegates will be visiting are being beautified, while the remaining parts of the city are untouched. The administration should rethink what it is doing now and should take a call on making this whole process a year-long exercise, in case it wants to give better service to the citizens,” Pimenta said.