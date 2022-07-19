FYJC admissions to begin in state, barring a few urban areas

The directorate of school education, which conducts the centralised FYJC admissions, made the announcement on Monday evening. (Representational)

In a major development in First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions, Class XI admissions will begin in all parts of Maharashtra except the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati – where a centralised online process is held. The Common Admissions Process (CAP) will begin in these cities only after the CBSE Class X results are out. Whereas part-2 of the form will now be open for all candidates from these areas on July 22.

The directorate of school education, which conducts the centralised FYJC admissions, made the announcement on Monday evening. According to the circular issued by Mahesh Palkar, Director of Education (Secondary), the number of students taking admission to the state board FYJC from non-state board schools is higher in urban parts of Maharashtra. “And so, the FYJC admissions process should start in parts of Maharashtra where the process is held offline. Whereas in cities, it will begin after CBSE Class X result,” states the circular. ENS