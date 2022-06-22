FYJC admissions: Students await information booklet, college cut-off details

After the publication of results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, lakhs of students across Maharashtra are waiting for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions. However, even as the registration process for admission is underway, students are yet to get their information booklets.

Every year, information booklets are issued for students seeking admission to FYJC. The idea is to simplify the process. Additionally, the portal for admission also provides information on cut-off scores of merit lists of colleges from the previous academic year. In the second part of the form, students have to list their preferences of colleges for admission. The cut-off scores from previous years are also mentioned. In absence of both, students seeking admission FYJC and their parents are getting anxious.

“Students and parents have started reaching out to us, asking for the information booklet, especially since the SSC result,” said the principal of a school at Andheri. The FYJC admission booklets are provided to students through their respective schools which also hold training sessions for their students on how to apply for FYJC admission through the centralised online system.

“Generally, the FYJC admission process starts after the SSC result is out. But this year, the admissions will have to wait as the CBSE and ICSE class 10 results are still awaited. However students, who have cleared the SSC, can start listing their preference for colleges in the second part of the form,” said a senior teacher from a Dahisar school.

The Director of Education (Secondary) conducts the centralised online admission system for FYJC in cities — Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati. Each city has a separate online admission portal catering to students applying for junior colleges located there. This year, the FYJC admission process has already drawn criticism after its mock round was delayed in May. Since the registration process began on May 30, over 1 lakh candidates have already registered themselves for admission.

Director of Education (Secondary), Mahesh Palkar said, “The process will soon allow candidates to fill the second part of the form. We are currently working with the data from Maharashtra State board.”

The FYJC online admissions system sources SSC students’ data from the state board following which their marks are automatically entered into the system.