FYJC admission: Rain pushes deadline by another day

The deadline for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions has been extended by a day for the second time owing to heavy rains. The education department on Tuesday allowed candidates allotted seats in the first round to confirm their admissions by Wednesday.

Confusion reigned among schools on Tuesday morning in the absence of a government directive on declaring holiday because of the rains. While schools opened for the morning session, Education Minister Vinod Tawde directed principals to take a call on closing schools depending on the waterlogging situation. Meanwhile, schools in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar remained shut, after their respective civic bodies and education offices issued notices. The government has not issued any holiday notices for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of Navi Mumbai also saw power cuts for several hours. A truck toppled on a substation in Belapur and spilled diesel, and electricity supply was disconnected on Monday night. The power outage for 400 consumers in Belapur continued till 5pm on Tuesday. Outages were also reported in Panvel.

