Funds taken away to fight Covid, Sena’s Konkan MLAs meet Uddhav Thackeray

Yogesh Kadam, party MLA from Dapoli, said that he has requested the CM to divide Konkan's revenue division into two parts.

Expressing displeasure over the state finance department recalling funds meant for various government schemes in Konkan to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, Shiv Sena MLAs from the region on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to intervene in the matter. Uddhav met party legislators from Konkan at Varsha to discuss the issues they are facing in their constituencies.

“In Sindhudurg district, funds worth around Rs 190 crore meant for government schemes have been recalled by the finance department after being allocated. As we don’t get enough funds for the district, it is not right to take back the funds already sanctioned. Other districts of Konkan have also reported similar instances,” said a Sena MLA.

The legislator added that Uddhav has assured them that he would take up the matter with the finance department, led by NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Another legislator said that there should be appropriate fund allocation for everyone. “People have a lot of expectations from us since the chief minister is from Sena,” the MLA added.

Yogesh Kadam, party MLA from Dapoli, said that he has requested the CM to divide Konkan’s revenue division into two parts.

“Since Mumbai and Thane fall in the Konkan region, majority of the funds for Konkan goes to urban areas. Rural areas such as parts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg do not get enough funds. So, I have requested the chief minister to divide the Konkan revenue division into two – urban and rural. This way, rural areas will also get enough funds for development works,” he added.

Kadam further said that at the meeting, he emphasised the need to change the criteria for executing minor irrigation projects in Konkan, considering its geography.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd