Fuel price rise: Mumbai Congress calls for bandh on Monday

NCP spokesperson said that the BJP should bring the petroleum products within GST, “But, it doesn’t want to do it.” (Representational photo) NCP spokesperson said that the BJP should bring the petroleum products within GST, “But, it doesn’t want to do it.” (Representational photo)

Mumbai Congress Saturday announced a city bandh on Monday to protest against rising fuel prices. Hospitals, pharmacies, schools and colleges and milk supply vehicles have been excluded from the bandh.

According to the Congress, talks were being held with the taxi unions, markets, Petrol Dealers’ Association about the bandh.

“This is a part of the nationwide bandh. So, we urge people not to step out of their homes and not to use bikes and bus and train services. Don’t go to work for one day,” said Sanjay Nirupam, president of Mumbai unit of Congress.

Nirupam was addressing the media along with the NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday. “Since PM Narendra Modi took over, fuel prices have been rising and everyone is affected by it,” said the former MP.

The NCP, left parties such as Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India, Peasants and Workers Party with others and various labour unions have extended their support to the bandh, he added.

Nirupam said there seemed to be some opposition from states for bringing petrol and diesel within GST but the Union and state governments are not ready to cut down the VAT and excise taxes on the fuel prices to give relief to the people. “So, it has become necessary to organise a bandh to build pressure on the government to force them to provide some relief to common people,” he added. “Keeping political differences aside, we urge the Shiv Sena and MNS to support the bandh if they care for the people,” he said.

“The BJP should use the majority and bring the petroleum products within GST. But, it doesn’t want to do it. The bandh will show the anger people have in their minds,” said Malik.

However, an MNS leader said that the decision had not been taken on it. “We are not taking part in the bandh called by the Congress,” said a Sena leader.

