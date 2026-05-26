Fuel costs, police crackdown hit Bakrid goat trade at Deonar mandi

Rising fuel costs and an intensified police crackdown have dampened the festivities at Deonar mandi with the total goats at Asia’s largest slaughterhouse recording a dip, ahead of Bakrid or Eid Ul Adha festival on Thursday.

While a total stock of 1.80 lakh goats arrive into the abattoir premises in the run up to Bakr Eid festival, this year, the number has dwindled to 1.56 lakh as of Tuesday evening.

This year, Bakr Eid is slated for May 28 (Thursday) with religious sacrifice of animals including goats, sheep and buffalo poised to be carried out between May 28 to May 30. Two weeks ahead of the festival, traders across states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab arrive into the Deonar abattoir for sale of livestock cattle of a vast breed variety.

However, this year, the flow of goats arriving into the premises have dwindled. A senior civic official told The Indian Express, “We saw a vast number of traders arriving on the first two days. However, the flow has slowed down since. Typically, we would see anywhere between 10,000 – 15,000 goats arriving into the premises each day. However, this year, that number has dropped under 10,000 per day.”

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Data procured from the BMC showed that until Thursday evening, 1.56 lakh goats were brought into the mandi premises of which atleast 1.06 lakh were sold. Typically, the number of goats brought into the mandi during festivities surpass 1.80 lakh.

Meanwhile, 11,000 buffaloes have been brought into the premises until now.

Traders across the mandi attributed the dip in numbers to increased crackdown against vendors as well as soaring costs of fuel which have spurred an increase in the rent of vehicles.

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Aslam Qureshi of All India Sheep and Goats breeders and dealers association, said “Under the garb of Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act, a lot of trucks have been detained across the state. This kind of action is unprecedented in Maharashtra. At least 25-30 vehicles have been held up across the state so far, with 20 vehicles detained under the act in Vasai recently. Each vehicle transports anywhere between 125 to 140 goats, valuing upto over Rs. 50 lakh.”

Speaking of soaring rates, Narayanlal Khatti, a trader from Chittorgarh, said, “Generally, a vehicle rented by traders would cost upto Rs. 1 lakh. However, this year the rates have shot to Rs. 1.5 lakh for renting a vehicle. Because of an increase in cost of diesel and petrol, fewer traders from other states are opting to come to Mumbai for sale.”

According to Narayanlal, the costs of goats have also risen owing to dwindling cattle stock in the jungle. “Earlier, we used to get goats for nearly Rs 10,000. However, now the costs have risen to a minimum of Rs 15,000.”

While he would typically bring in upto 250 goats for sale, he has brought in 150 this year.

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The spike has also left an increase in costs for buyers, who continue to flock into the market. On Tuesday, the Deonar mandi was abuzz with activity as families flocked into the premises to purchase livelihood for the festival.

According to senior BMC officials, the facility is witness to influx of over 1.5 lakh people daily during Bakrid.

To accommodate the large quantum of animals, the civic body has built 29 additional sheds. For sanitation, the BMC is set to press 215 sanitation workers alongside six pick-up vans, three JCBs and dumpers as well as special vehicles for transportation of dead animals and disposal of 7,500 metric tonnes of waste generated around the slaughterhouse during a 15-day period. For security, the BMC has roped in 500 police officers and 200 security guards while 210 fixed cameras alongside 170 bullet cameras, 34 dome cameras and PTZ cameras have also been installed to ensure monitoring.