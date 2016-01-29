FSL to launch monthly newsletter by mid-February

A monthly newsletter detailing forensic achievements will soon be launched by Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), with the agency looking to highlight research papers of in-house scientists and forensic experts. The decision will help showcasing research papers in the local information pool, with officers claiming that many of them get published in forensic journals of repute though there is scant regard back home.

The newsletter, slated to come up by mid-February, in addition to recognising the work of its officials that have been published, will also be publishing all new techniques used by any of the six FSL centres that could come in handy to officials across the state. “On several occasions, a centre may get a particularly challenging case like the Mumbai FSL had to trace DNA from the skeletal remains of Sheena Bora that were buried in the ground for two years. Sharing the techniques used by one FSL centre may help other centres in similar cases,” an officials said.

The decision followed a moment of ephiphany, involving the FSL head’s visit to a local unit. When Meeran Borwankar, FSL chief, visited the Nashik unit of the agency, an unusual sight caught her attention. Pages of a research paper on Planar Chromatography published in ‘Journal of Planar Chromatography’, an Italy-based journal on Forensics, were stuck outside the cabin of one of the senior officials. On enquiry, she found that the official was so upset that his paper, published in the international magazine, did not mean anything to his colleagues, he stuck it outside his cabin so people could take note of it.

This desperate sight prompted Borwankar to push for the newsletter. Apart from the newsletter, the state FSL is also in the process of getting a web-site for itself on the lines of other state laboratories

The state FSL is also in the process of coming up with a website. The websites will also have forensic reports uploaded and access to the same given to officers of the rank of Superintendent and above.

A senior official said that one of the problems with FSL has been the ‘clogging of forensic reports’ that somehow don’t make it to the police stations. “Even after we sent the report, police stations keep sending us reminders saying we have not sent the report. Somehow several reports are lost mid-way. Uploading the reports on the web-sites will help the policemen to instantly check the report.”

