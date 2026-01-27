From wedding to board exams: How a headmaster saved a 15-year-old girl’s future

Pooja, the only daughter of daily wage labourers, is a Class 10 student at a government run school in a village in Hingoli district.

At an age when she should have been worrying about her Class 10 board exams, 15-year-old Pooja (name changed) was instead counting the days to her wedding.

In a village in Hingoli district, her parents had fixed her marriage to a 25-year-old man. The decision would have ended her education had her school headmaster not stepped in after noticing her sudden withdrawal in class.

Today, Pooja is back to studying for the SSC examination, her wedding cancelled, and her childhood restored, at least for now.

Child marriage, though outlawed, continues to disrupt the lives of girls across Maharashtra, particularly in the Marathwada region, where poverty and social pressure often outweigh the law. Every year, district authorities step in to prevent dozens of cases in which school-going girls are pulled out of classrooms and pushed into early marriage. The problem is most acute in Marathwada, comprising Beed, Parbhani, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, which records the highest incidence in the state. According to the National Family Health Survey 5, 37.1 per cent of women in Hingoli were married before the legal age.