From today, unlimited rides on monthly pass for Metro One commuters

COMMUTERS of Mumbai Metro One, which connects Ghatkopar and Versova, can now avail unlimited trips on monthly passes. Till now, Metro One allowed a maximum of 45 trips on a monthly pass.

From January 23, commuters can take unlimited rides on Metro One on a valid monthly pass. Till now, commuters paid Rs 1,375 for 45 trips between Ghatkopar and Versova.

For Rs 25 more, or Rs 1,400, commuters can now take unlimited trips between the two places.

