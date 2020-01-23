Follow Us:
From today, unlimited rides on monthly pass for Metro One commuters

From January 23, commuters can take unlimited rides on Metro One on a valid monthly pass. Till now, commuters paid Rs 1,375 for 45 trips between Ghatkopar and Versova.

Published: January 23, 2020 5:12:22 am
Mumbai metro, MMRDA, Two car sheds, Mumbai metro fare, Indian Express, latest news Till now, Metro One allowed a maximum of 45 trips on a monthly pass. (Source: File Photo)

COMMUTERS of Mumbai Metro One, which connects Ghatkopar and Versova, can now avail unlimited trips on monthly passes. Till now, Metro One allowed a maximum of 45 trips on a monthly pass.

For Rs 25 more, or Rs 1,400, commuters can now take unlimited trips between the two places.

