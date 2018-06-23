From this year, Haffkine Biopharma to supply Maharashtra with 23,000 vials of anti-rabies serum

On June 12, 1996, Dinanath was bitten by a stray dog near the Gondalpara Jute Mill in Chandannagar, where his father worked. (Representational) On June 12, 1996, Dinanath was bitten by a stray dog near the Gondalpara Jute Mill in Chandannagar, where his father worked. (Representational)

STARTING THIS year, Haffkine Biopharma will annually supply the state government with 23,000 vials of anti-rabies serum for third-degree cases of rabies infection. According to Directorate of Health Services (DHS) data, the maximum demand for vaccine and serum following cases of dog bites is received from Ahmednagar, followed by Wardha, Thane, Kolhapur and Pune.

Dr Shivaji Gade, the manager at Haffkine’s Pimpri unit where the serum will be produced, said the institute had not manufactured anti-rabies serum for the last two years. “By July, we will start manufacturing anti-rabies serum for the state government.” “From this year, Haffkine will produce the serum to meet our requirement and call for tender for the vaccine,” an official from state public health department said.

According to the DHS data, while Maharashtra has a yearly requirement of over 20,000 vials of anti-rabies serum, it needs at least 11.66 lakh vials of anti-rabies vaccine. A serum is used in third degree cases, in which a dog has bitten the head or neck region of a person that can immediately affect the nervous system and provides no window for the body to produce its own anti-bodies against the virus. On the other hand, a vaccine is used when the body is allowed to develop its own anti-bodies and the virus takes time to affect the nervous system.

“Once the virus reaches the nervous system, it is difficult for anti-bodies to act against the virus,” Gade said.

Ahmednagar with the highest demand of vaccine and serum requires 1.01 lakh and 6,010 vials, respectively. Wardha requires 1,033 serum and 85,684 vaccine vials annually, followed by Thane with a requirement of 77,400 vaccine and 1,000 serum vials. Subhash Shankarwar, general manager at Haffkine Biopharma, said that India earlier used the Nerve Tissue Vaccine that was phased out by the Union government in 2004. The new vaccine, Anti-Rabies Human Tissue Culture, provides a window of 10 days for the body to develop anti-bodies against the rabies virus.

“There is also a serious shortage of anti-rabies medication in India. It is a life saving drug,” said Sampada Mehta, managing director at Haffkine Biopharma.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India accounts for 36 per cent of the total number of deaths due to rabies. At least 40 per cent of the people infected are children.

Rabies is caused in humans by infected saliva of animals. According to doctors, a person bitten by an infected dog must be given a vaccine as early as possible. The symptoms of the disease may take days to three months to appear. Private healthcare for rabies is expensive, with those requiring intensive treatment required to spend between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 per day in case a patient enters into a comatose condition.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App