From tennis coach to online videos: Maharashtra ATS concludes ‘lone wolf’ attacker self-radicalised

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigating the “lone wolf” attack in Mira Road where Zaib Ansari (31), a US returned national, allegedly attacked two security guards last month has concluded that he was had been “self radicalised” from the internet and was not in touch with any else.

The agency has found that he saw videos of some controversial preachers like Anwar Al-Awlaki, a radical American Muslim cleric of Yemeni descent linked to a series of terror globally.

The agency has also found that while in the US, he did tennis coaching for students and made money, he did not have a regular source of income in India. Apart from that he went through a divorce and staying alone and hence his landlord had asked him to leave as she did not want to give house on rent to bachelors.