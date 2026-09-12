From red-light district to high-rises: Kamathipura’s big makeover plan

For a neighbourhood that has long been synonymous with Mumbai’s red-light district and its dense, ageing buildings, Kamathipura’s proposed redevelopment promises a fundamental change: cramped homes of around 120 sq ft giving way to 500-sq-ft houses, open spaces and modern amenities, with residents receiving financial support while construction is underway.

The 34-acre redevelopment plan, presented to residents on Friday, provides for a minimum monthly rent of Rs 25,000 for residential and commercial occupants, shifting charges and other rehabilitation benefits. The rent will be paid two years in advance, with a further year’s rent to be given by cheque, officials said. Bigger commercial premises will receive additional rent.

The consent process is expected to begin this month. Officials said residents would be required to vacate their premises after about six months, allowing construction to begin.

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One of Mumbai’s oldest and most distinctive neighbourhoods, Kamathipura developed as a working-class settlement and became closely associated with the city’s red-light district. Its tightly packed buildings, narrow lanes and ageing structures have made redevelopment a long-standing demand, although efforts gained momentum only in 2023 before again slowing down.

The latest plan, prepared by Pune-based Goel Ganga Group, envisages around 24 high-rises linked by refuge areas. Homes of about 500 sq ft are proposed, more than four times the size of the roughly 120-sq-ft homes many residents currently occupy. Green and open spaces are also planned around the buildings.

The redevelopment is being undertaken under the Construction & Development Agency (C&DA) model, under which the developer bears the cost of redevelopment and rehabilitation and receives a portion of the land for sale.

Of the 34 acres, 47 per cent will be used for sale buildings, with nine towers planned in this portion. The remaining land will accommodate rehabilitation for residents, landlords and MHADA. More than 8,000 residential and commercial premises are proposed to be rehabilitated across about 39 per cent of the area. An additional building will be constructed for MHADA’s homes.

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The plan was presented by MHADA vice-president and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal, who outlined consultations held with the Kamathipura Vikas Samiti and the demands raised by residents.

Apart from larger homes and rent support, the package addresses demands for shifting charges, additional lifts and parking, among other facilities. Landlords will also receive rent during the redevelopment period.

“Our aim is to complete the rehabilitation buildings in six to eight years, following which the sale buildings will be readied as per market demand,” said Anup Khandelwal, director of Goel Ganga Group.

Jaiswal acknowledged that shifting residents would cause disruption but said clearing the area was necessary for redevelopment.

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“Displacement always leads to disturbance, but it is only when the area is cleared that redevelopment can go ahead,” he said, urging residents to give their consent for the PAAA agreements.

He said the project was intended to go beyond rebuilding old structures and create a planned neighbourhood. “The redevelopment project will be taken forward on the principles of citizens’ participation, transparency and dialogue,” Jaiswal said.

The project is expected to be executed in four to five stages. MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Amin Patel and other officials and public representatives were present at Friday’s presentation.