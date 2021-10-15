Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami speech: ‘No control over OTT platforms can lead to anarchy’ 

From revisiting India’s population policy and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, to the lack of control over OTT content and the rising use of narcotics — RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat touched on a range of issues in his Vijayadashami address on Friday.

Addressing a group of Swayamsevaks in Nagpur, Bhagwat highlighted the need for a culture that “binds the nation together and promotes love”. He said that only “Sanatan Hindu culture” can save the world from radicalism, terrorism and intolerance, “with its ability to accept all”. The RSS chief was performing a ‘shastra puja’ on the occasion of Dussehra in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

He added that the country’s journey from ‘Swadheehnta to Swatantrata’ is far from complete. “There are elements in the world for whom India’s progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests,” he said.

RSS Chief on the need for a population policy

Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground, Bhagwat said India should revisit its population policy to address the issue of “population imbalance”. “The population policy should be considered once again. The policy should be made for the next 50 years, and it should be implemented equally, population imbalance has become a problem,” he said.

Bhagwat on situation in J&K

Speaking about the recent spate of militant attacks in the valley, Bhagwat said that terrorists were resorting to targeted violence to instil fear. He added that military preparedness on borders needs to be increased.

‘No control over OTT platforms can lead to anarchy’

He highlighted the need for more stringent control over OTT platforms, warning that a “system without control leads to a crisis of anarchy”. “There is a need to work together on all these,” he added.

With children increasingly having access to cellphones, there is little control over the content they consume, he said.

He also pointed towards the increased use of narcotics. “Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities…All of this should be controlled,” he said.

‘Use of plastics should be minimised’

Bhagwat also spoke about the need to protect the environment, by “nurturing” it instead of attempting to “conquer” it. “Use of plastic should be minimized as much as possible, the use of single use plastic should be stopped,” he said.