Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

From PM Modi to industrialists: Condolences pour in for Cyrus Mistry

"He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry," PM Modi tweeted about Cyrus Mistry.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the death of Mistry, saying it was not just a loss for his family but for the entire business world. (Express file photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Condolences poured in from various quarters after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in an accident on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Describing it as a huge loss for India’s business community, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted: “Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry in a car accident today. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the death of Mistry, saying it was not just a loss for his family but for the entire business world. “Mistry was not only a successful industrialist but a young and future-oriented individual too. We have lost a talented industrialist. His death is not only a loss for the Mistry family but for India’s industrial sector as well,” Shinde said.

The state’s home minister, Devendra Fadnavis, said he had directed the Maharashtra DGP to conduct a thorough probe into the accident. “The death of eminent industrialist Cyrus Mistry has caused a great loss to the industry and the financial world. He was a great personality who recognised the economic power of India. Modesty was his permanent trait,” Fadnavis tweeted.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of Mistry and described him as one of the brightest business minds of the country who contributed to India’s growth story. Gandhi offered his heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear about the shocking news of the untimely demise of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest stars of the Corporate World.”

NCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel said: “Shocked and saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Explained |Who was Cyrus Mistry?

NCP leader Supriya Sule tweeted, “Devastating news, my brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus.”

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari also expressed shock at the death of Mistry, saying Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars.

Tata Sons chairman, N Chandrasekaran, said Mistry had a passion for life. “I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times,” Chandrasekaran said.

In Pics |A life cut short

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka too mourned Mistry’s death, describing him as someone destined for greatness and a man of substance.

Goenka wrote in a tweet, “So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group.”

Mentioning that there is never a right time for anyone to die, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said: “But some deaths are just more untimely than others.”

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 06:27:00 pm
