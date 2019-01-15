From offering free clinic, textbooks to computer class, GTB Nagar gurdwara holds key in community services

A gurdwara in GTB Nagar, which has been key to the area’s development over the decades, completed 51 years last week.

Advertising

The Gurdwara Sri Dashmesh Darbar at Punjabi Colony in Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar was founded on January 6, 1968 at the insistence of Sikh leader Baba Jiwan Singh Ji Kar Sewa Wale.

“He had visited Mumbai in 1967 and seen that a lot of people were addicted to alcohol and drugs and advised the local residents to begin social welfare programmes,” said Gurdwara trustee Paviter Singh.

Even though there were already several gurdwaras in the area at the time to serve the local Sikh community, the Dashmesh Darbar quickly became a revered shrine, first becoming popular in the city. It wasn’t long before devotees from all over the state began to flock there.

Himmat Singh, another trustee, and former gurdwara secretary, recalled that the in the late 60s, the community began working out of a small hut. “We just had a jhopdi (hut) at the time. Slowly we expanded to build a small dispensary, bought ambulances to provide free services and established a langar,” said Singh.

With the construction of a permanent building to house the gurdwara’s ancillary services, a computer class also came up. Today, the free clinic inside the gurdwara complex is an important part of its community services.

“We also have a fund of Rs 2-3 lakh set aside to provide free textbooks up to graduation to needy children,” added Singh.

The gurdwara is only carrying forward the legacy of Baba Jiwan Singh, who waged a lifelong war against addiction. “In March 1973, he cleaned mud that had accumulated in the Sarovar of the Golden Temple in Amritsar,” said Paviter Singh. He was also instrumental in building a bridge across the Godavari river to connect the Shikar Ghat and Hazoor Sahib gurdwaras in Nanded.

A retired banker, Singh recalled a time when drugs were sold freely in the area when he was a college student. “After Baba Jiwan Singh started work, we cleaned up the area over time. As generations of children began receiving education, they stopped driving and cleaning taxis and started working,” he said.

Over the decades, Singh estimated that at least 50 per cent of the Sikh population that settled in GTB Nagar post-partition had moved out of cramped dilapidated homes into houses located in multi-story towers all over Mumbai.

Advertising

“But people still return to the gurdwara even if they have moved away from GTB Nagar,” said Singh.