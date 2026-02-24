From living under a bridge to a tearful reunion: Mother and daughter meet again after 12 years
Declared “fit for rehabilitation” at Nagpur’s Regional Mental Hospital, a woman separated from her children for over a decade walks out hand-in-hand with her 23-year-old daughter in an emotional new beginning.
An emotional reunion unfolded at the Regional Mental Hospital on Monday when a woman undergoing psychiatric treatment met her eldest daughter after nearly 12 years of separation.
Kavita (name changed), who had been admitted on February 20, 2024, was formally discharged into the care of her 23-year-old daughter after completing official procedures. Doctors, social workers and staff present at the handover described the moment as deeply moving, with the mother and daughter breaking down in tears.
From destitution to treatment
Over a decade ago, Kavita, her husband and their four children were living in extreme poverty inside a pipe beneath a bridge in Bandra, Mumbai. Her husband, who had lost a leg in an accident, struggled with disability and alcoholism, surviving on occasional temple alms and odd jobs.
With the intervention of Childline and police authorities, the family was brought to Nagpur in 2014. After appearing before the Child Welfare Committee, Kavita was placed at the Government Priyadarshini Women’s Hostel, while the children were admitted to an orphanage in Shraddhanandpeth.
In February 2024, she was admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital for psychiatric care. Senior Psychiatrist Dr. Pankaj Bagde led her treatment, and hospital officials said her condition gradually stabilised. Despite clinical improvement, she remained emotionally distressed about her children.
Through regular counselling sessions, Kavita shared details that helped the hospital’s social services team trace her family. Social Service Superintendent Kunda Katekhaye Bidkar initiated the search, eventually establishing contact through Shraddhanand Orphanage.
“Information received from the orphanage revealed that Kavita’s eldest daughter had completed her education and vocational training and was employed at a resort in Madhya Pradesh. Her second child, a son, was undergoing ITI training at a children’s home in Mumbai, while the two younger children were given up for adoption as per due process,” Bidkar informed.
First contact after a decade
About a year and a half ago, hospital authorities arranged a video call between Kavita and her daughter and son — their first interaction in nearly a decade. Officials said the call was marked by tears and an emotional exchange.
“A few months ago, the daughter visited the hospital in person and expressed her desire to take her mother with her. Discussions were subsequently held with the management of the resort where the daughter works regarding Kavita’s health condition and rehabilitation. The management responded positively and indicated they would consider offering Kavita employment as well,” Bidkar informed.
To facilitate a meeting between Kavita and her son, hospital authorities coordinated with Chhaya Gurav, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, who arranged his visit.
On March 28, 2024, the MHRB Visiting Board declared Kavita “fit for rehabilitation,” clearing the way for her reintegration with family.
‘Mental illness is treatable’
On Monday, after completion of all government formalities, Kavita was discharged into her daughter’s care in the presence of Senior Psychiatrist Dr. Ashish Kuthe, Social Service Superintendent Kunda Bidkar Katekhaye, Sneha Tabhane and Vamina Nagare.
“Mental illness is treatable. With proper treatment, counselling and family support, a patient can stand on their own again. Today’s reunion reflects the humanitarian side of healthcare,” Medical Superintendent Dr. Satish Humne said.
Bidkar added, “Rehabilitation is as important as hospital treatment. Every patient has the right to live with dignity within a family. This is not just a reunion of a mother and daughter, but the fulfilment of a social responsibility.”
Today, Kavita’s eldest daughter is self-reliant at 23. Her son, after completing ITI training, has returned to a children’s home in Nagpur and is currently studying in Class 11 — marking what hospital officials describe as a new beginning for the family.
