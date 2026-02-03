From IT professional to Pune’s first citizen: Why BJP picked Manjusha Nagpure, an MBA with deep RSS roots, to lead the city

Manjusha Nagpure graduated from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in 1999, and did her Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from ICFAI University in 2021.

The BJP’s choice for the next mayor of Pune is a 46-year-old Business Management postgraduate, Manjusha Nagpure, who belongs to a family with a staunch Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background. Nagpure was preferred over other frontrunners, four-time corporator Varsha Tapkir and three-time corporator Mansi Deshpande.

A third-time corporator, Nagpure, was elected unopposed in the recently held Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

In the January 15 PMC elections, Nagpure was elected unopposed from the Suncity-Manikbaug ward on Sinhagad Road.

ALSO READ | BJP contender for Pune mayor’s post seeks realignment of Metro route on Sinhagad Road

Incidentally, Nagpure represents the electoral ward that is part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency represented by NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule. The BJP had been trying hard to win the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.