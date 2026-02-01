From failed Army aspirant to absconder: Who is Rohit Shetty firing accused Shubham Lonkar

Within an hour of the firing outside the Juhu bungalow of Bollywood director Rohit Shetty on Sunday, a message was posted on a Facebook page named ‘Shubham Lonkar Aarzoo Bishnoi’ claiming responsibility for the attack.

The name of the Pune-based Shubham Lonkar, 32, raised eyebrows as he is an absconding accused in the Baba Siddique murder case and was also the person who had claimed responsibility on social media following Siddique’s murder.

When the police began an investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case, they found that Lonkar had been arrested by the Akola police in January 2024 in a case involving the supply of arms.