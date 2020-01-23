From Chandigarh to Andaman: Corporators have a change of plan

The tour is likely to take place from February 1 to 4 and will cost around Rs 22 lakh. (File) The tour is likely to take place from February 1 to 4 and will cost around Rs 22 lakh. (File)

After clearing a study tour proposal to Chandigarh, corporators have now changed their plan: they will visit the Andaman Islands instead. The Chandigarh plan was passed by “mistake”, the corporators clarified.

On Wednesday, the Works Committee cleared the proposal for Andaman Islands. Committee chairperson Priti Patankar has given her approval. While 17 Shiv Sena and Congress corporators supported the proposal, BJP opposed the study tour.

A BMC official said, “The original proposal was to go on a study tour to Andaman Islands to understand their stormwater drain network. But there was some confusion, because of which, the study tour to Chandigarh was passed in the last meeting.” The tour is likely to take place from February 1 to 4 and will cost around Rs 22 lakh.

