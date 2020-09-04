From April 9 to August 31: BMC collects Rs 27 lakh in fine from people for not wearing mask in public

The maximum fine of Rs 9.45 lakh was collected in May, followed by Rs 5.88 lakh in June, the statement added. (Representational)

Five months after it made wearing a face mask in public places mandatory for citizens to control the spread of coronavirus disease, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Thursday it has collected Rs 27.48 lakh in fines from 2,798 defaulters between April 9 and August 31. Additionally, the civic body has also issued warnings to 9,954 citizens.

Wearing a face mask in a public place was made mandatory in the city in the first week of April. A defaulter can be fined up to Rs 1,000 for violating the order.

According to BMC, the maximum fine was collected from Andheri West, Kandivali, Marine Lines, Pydhonie and Kalbadevi areas. A statement issued by the BMC on Thursday said, “The highest fine of Rs 5.04 lakh has been collected by K West ward covering Andheri West and Juhu areas in the last five months till August 31, followed by Rs 4.21 lakh fine from R South ward covering Kandivali, and Rs 4.80 lakh from C ward covering areas like Marine Lines, Kalbadevi and Pydhonie.”

The maximum fine of Rs 9.45 lakh was collected in May, followed by Rs 5.88 lakh in June, the statement added. “In May, fine was levied on 953 citizens, 589 in June and 523 in April,” it stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd