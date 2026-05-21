From allies to uneasy partners: BJP-Sena friction marks Mahayuti’s first 100 days in BMC

Come Friday, the general body of elected representatives in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will complete 100 days in office. Nearly 100 days after elected representatives returned to the BMC following a four-year administrative rule, the BJP-led Mahayuti’s first stint in control of India’s richest civic body has been marked as much by internal friction and political embarrassment as by governance decisions, from controversies surrounding Mayor Ritu Tawde and open cracks within the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance to an embarrassing defeat on the floor of the civic house and cancellation of over Rs 1,100 crore worth of tenders.

Many controversies of Mayor

Disrupting the undivided Shiv Sena’s three-decade long control over the mayoral seat, BJP’s Ritu Tawde, a corporator from Ward 132 in Ghatkopar, took charge as Mumbai Mayor on February 11.

However, Tawde’s tenure has been fraught with challenges, with the Mayor finding herself embroiled in multiple controversies.

The first controversy erupted as early as February when speculation over a high end luxury brand watch on the Mayor’s wrist went viral on social media.

As the allegations escalated, Tawde clarified that it was a watch gifted by her children and cost no more than Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000.

Another controversy broke out in March when red and blue flasher lights mounted atop the Mayor’s vehicles raised eyebrows on social media and among the Opposition.

In 2017, the Union Cabinet had amended Motor Vehicles rules and banned red beacons on government vehicles in a move aimed at ending VIP culture. However, as flasher lights on Tawde’s official vehicle surfaced online, the Opposition led by former Mayor and senior UBT leader Kishori Pednekar accused the Mayor of violating norms introduced by her own party. As the matter escalated, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came to Tawde’s defence. The BMC later removed the flasher lights and covered the designation plaque on the Mayor’s escort vehicle.

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A fresh controversy erupted in April over Tawde’s comments at a Mahavir Jayanti event in Borivali where she spoke about recovering from a chronic throat ailment with the help of a Jain godman. Amid allegations of promoting superstition, Tawde later clarified that her comments had been misunderstood and were merely references to her faith.

More recently, Tawde faced criticism after a Rs 3 crore proposal to renovate the Mayor’s bungalow drew flak from the Opposition.

Tension in the alliance

Over the past few months, signs of tension within the ruling Mahayuti alliance have surfaced amid an open tussle between the Shiv Sena’s Deputy Mayor and the Mayor.

During a recent inspection of pre-monsoon preparedness works, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi openly stated that the Mayor had not informed him about her site inspection of drains the previous day.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Ghadi said that while there are no fixed rules, it is customary for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to conduct joint visits.

“However, the Mayor did not inform me of her visits. I don’t know the reason behind it,” Ghadi said.

Earlier, tensions had also surfaced after Shiv Sena leader Amey Ghole wrote to former civic chief Bhushan Gagrani alleging violation of protocol after the Deputy Mayor was seated on the fourth chair in the absence of Mayor Ritu Tawde during the launch of the Mumbai Clean League initiative.

Loss on the civic body’s floor

On April 29, the ruling administration tabled a proposal to hand over a 30,000 square metre BMC owned plot to a private real estate developer.

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The proposal was introduced as an urgent bill, requiring three fourths support in the House for clearance.

At the time of voting, 119 members were present, including 61 from the ruling alliance and 58 from the opposition.

Since the proposal required 90 votes for approval and the entire Opposition voted against it, the ruling alliance failed to secure passage of the bill.

What followed was the BJP and Sena administration cracking the whip on party members. A day after the embarrassing defeat, Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar sent notices to all 89

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BJP corporators seeking explanations about their absence during voting. Similar notices were issued in the Sena camp by group leader Amey Ghole to all 29 Sena corporators.

BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar also wrote to the Mayor demanding biometric recording of corporators’ attendance.

The proposal was later tabled again on May 8 and passed after the entire bloc of ruling members remained present during voting.

Cancellation of Rs 1,100 crore tenders

Within a month of the elected body being formed in the BMC, the BJP led Mahayuti administration cancelled four civic infrastructure tenders worth over Rs 1,100 crore.

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The projects included a Rs 490 crore tender for expansion of Mumbai’s Ranibaug or Byculla Zoo, a Rs 385 crore tender for installation of footpath railings, a Rs 150 crore tender for painting city roads and another Rs 150 crore tender for procurement of stationery for municipal schools. Together, the tenders were worth Rs 1,175 crore.

All four tenders were floated days after the BJP Sena led Mahayuti formed a majority in the BMC. The Rs 385 crore railing tender was scrapped within 24 hours of being floated.

The objections to these tenders were primarily raised by Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, who oversees the party’s political affairs in the BMC.

“All the floated tenders were inflated in nature. That’s why we demanded their cancellation,” Satam told The Indian Express.