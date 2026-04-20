From abandoned govt buildings to open books: How Nagpur’s villages are getting their own libraries

Every day, 42-year-old Kirti Bhandarkar makes an unexpected detour on her way home. After a full day as an Anganwadi Sevika, and a 20-kilometre commute from Mahurzari village to Nagpur city, she doesn’t head back. Instead, she rides out to Fetri, a village on the outskirts of Nagpur, to spend a few quiet hours at the library.

What she studies in was, until recently, a near abandoned dilapidated library, which was one of dozens that officials stumbled upon while doing something far more mundane — cleaning up old files.

“The idea of making these libraries emerged during the government’s 100-day programme. One of the tasks was to organise old documents and ensure office cleanliness. During field visits, we noticed many unused structures, locked, abandoned buildings,” Nagpur Zilla Parishad CEO Vinayak Mahamuni told The Sunday Express.

That chance discovery has since turned into 100 libraries across the Zilla Parishad jurisdiction. Each one a former Gram Panchayat office, community hall, Anganwadi centre or school building, now converted into a modern, equipped study space under the DREAM (Dedicated Room for Empowerment, Awareness and Motivation) Library project.

Kirti is preparing for her internal examinations, a step towards becoming an Anganwadi supervisor. “I study here for around 3-4 hours after work and head back home in the evening. Studying at home is nearly impossible. We live in a joint family set up. Plus this library is equipped with basic facilities, books for all competitive examinations, wi-fi, computers, even coolers in this harsh summer. Studying here is pleasant,” she said.

In some cases, the renovation was straightforward. In others, it required more. In some cases, the renovation was straightforward. In others, it required more.

“We conducted a survey to identify how many such government properties existed. Buildings that were constructed but remained unused for various reasons. While government construction is usually quality-driven, older buildings often remain neglected. That’s when we started thinking about how to utilise these old structures. This idea began around April 2025,” Mahamuni said.

In some cases, the renovation was straightforward. In others, it required more. “In Ramtek and Parseoni, the structures were in very poor condition, requiring repair costs of up to Rs 2.5 lakh and considerable time. But once repairs are completed, a library can be set up within 20 days,” he said.

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Not everyone was immediately on board. Kalpana Bhalawi, Sarpanch of Bandra village in Ramtek, said the building that now houses the library was once an old Anganwadi school that had fallen into disrepair. “It has been over one-and-a-half months since students started using the new library, but I did face some challenges initially. Earlier, villagers were not in favour of setting up a library. I had to hold multiple meetings to explain its importance,” she said. “Whether we like it or not, there is a clear gap in facilities available to children in cities and those in villages. If this library can help bridge that gap, then why not?”

They were cleaning out old govt files. What they found instead became 100 libraries They were cleaning out old govt files. What they found instead became 100 libraries

When The Indian Express visited the library in Lava village, located over 15 km from the city, shoes were neatly lined up on a rack outside. Inside, more than 15 students were immersed in preparation for competitive examinations. Walls were lined with bookshelves stocked according to students’ needs. Two computers had been set up, a smart TV mounted on the wall, and designated study compartments created for students.

Ashwini Zodape (22) travels every day from Gondkhairi village, over 8 km away, carrying her tiffin, books, and a water bottle. “I am studying for the Maharashtra Police recruitment exam and other competitive examinations,” she said. “Officials have assured us that a similar library will be built in our village in coming few weeks. Until then, I will continue coming here.”

Rajat Ramteke (24), who travels from Dabha, was also preparing for the Mahapolice Bharati examination. “I cannot study at home, the environment is just not right. Surrounded by books, studying here is easy. If needed, the books are also made available on special request.”

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At Fetri, the atmosphere was much the same — bookshelves, tables and chairs, students studying in silence, newspapers laid out on a table. Akshay Ajbade (24), a resident of Fetri, arrives every morning at 8 am. “I have been coming to this library for over 2.5 years now. The old facility was a bit shabby and didn’t have adequate lighting. The new one has Wi-Fi, computers, and even a smart TV. I usually go home for lunch and return to study here until 8 or 9 pm,” he said.

They were cleaning out old govt files. What they found instead became 100 libraries They were cleaning out old govt files. What they found instead became 100 libraries

Funds for the libraries have been mobilised through convergence, drawing from District Planning allocations, Zilla Parishad funds including cess fund, and the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP/OTSP). In cases where repair costs exceed the Rs 7 lakh budget, particularly for severely dilapidated structures, the Gram Panchayat undertakes structural repairs, while the administration focuses on developing the interiors.

NGO Sarvahitey has partnered as a knowledge contributor advising on design, layout, and book selection. “Right from design to selection of books in these libraries is governed by local needs. This helps us avoid a ‘one size fits all’ scenario. In Nagpur, we are aiming to create India’s largest ‘active rural library network’ in collaboration with ZP,” said Prem Prakash, Founder, Sarvahitey.

Libraries can remain open 24/7, managed by a Village Library Committee of local representatives and youth. Each facility includes CCTV cameras, two internet-enabled computers, a smart TV, and basic amenities.

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“So far, 100 libraries have been completed in the jurisdiction, with plans to build 100 more,” said Mahamuni. “The model is easily replicable across the country as most villages have unused government buildings.”