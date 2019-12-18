From 22.5 pc to 8.5 pc: MHADA slashes rate of interest for premium to be paid by developers

According to the new circular, while paying first instalment of the premium at the time of seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the MHADA, the developer will have to pay a premium with a 10 per cent interest rate. (File photo for representation) According to the new circular, while paying first instalment of the premium at the time of seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the MHADA, the developer will have to pay a premium with a 10 per cent interest rate. (File photo for representation)

IN WHAT may come as a fillip to real estate projects held up on account of inadequate funds, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has decided to slash the rate of interest of premium to be paid by developers against construction in MHADA jurisdiction.

According to a December 11 MHADA circular, to redevelop a building up to 70 m in height — the project has to be completed within 48 months — a builder would need to pay five instalments with a premium at 8.5 per cent interest to the MHADA. Earlier, it was 22.5 per cent.

While things may look up for the city’s sluggish real estate sector, the movie is, however, expected to set the housing authority back by Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore annually, officials said.

“Requests were made by many developers to allow premium payment in installments… they cited the existing cash crunch in the real estate market, seeking a reduction in the interest rates. Following this, the erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state allowed a reduction in the interest rates,” a senior MHADA official said.

“We have issued a circular that clearly explains the new premium policy of MHADA. There are nearly 200 projects of cessed buildings that are stuck due to cash crunch and the inability of builders to pay the premium. The new policy will speed up redevelopment projects,” the official added.

According to the new circular, while paying first instalment of the premium at the time of seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the MHADA, the developer will have to pay a premium with a 10 per cent interest rate. However, the subsequent five instalments will have to be paid within 48 months and each instalment will carry an 8.5 per cent interest rate.

For buildings above 70 m, a builder will get 60 months to complete redevelopment. At the time of applying for NOC, a developer will have to pay the first installment with a rate of 10 per cent interest rate. On the other five installments, the builder will have to pay a 8.5 per cent interest rate. Earlier, the rate of interest charged was 18 per cent. Currently, there are 114 land parcels or layouts under MHADA, comprising around 4,000 apartments. The authority also has jurisdiction of 19,107 cessed buildings in south Mumbai under it that need redevelopment.

A senior official from MHADA’s finance department said, “The authority may incur a loss of nearly Rs 50 crore per annum. Its major projects like the BDD chawl redevelopment may, as a result, face a cash crunch.”

This is the second relief granted to developers this year. In August, MHADA decreased the premium for construction of commercial apartments from 60 per cent to 50 per cent. For residential purposes, premiums were reduced from 50 per cent to 35 per cent. With this, the authority faced a loss of around Rs 70 crore.

