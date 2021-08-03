‘Friendship with nature’: Cathedral Infant School students plant 240 saplings

STUDENTS OF Cathedral & John Conon Infant School at Malabar Hill planted 240 fruit saplings in four public gardens in the school’s vicinity on August 1, celebrated as Friendship Day, to celebrate their friendship with nature.

Each student received a sapling at home in June. The students in the age group of 5 to 7 years nurtured these saplings for a month to feel a sense of ownership and responsibility for co-dwelling.

While maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour, the students visited these four gardens with their parents, teachers and planted these saplings.

The school, as part of their EVS curriculum, planned this event to honour the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and with this theme of the World Environment Day 2021. In the wake of the recent cyclone during which Mumbai lost 2,363 trees, the institution took the initiative to engage its students in restoring what was lost.