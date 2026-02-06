Friends riding triple on bike collide with truck, one dies, FIR against another

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three friends riding pillion on a scooter at high speed, and allegedly on the wrong side of the road in Ghatkopar, hit a truck coming from the opposite direction resulting in the death of one youngster sitting on the bike last week.
Based on an investigation, the Ghatkopar police have registered an FIR on Wednesday against the friend of the deceased who was riding the bike. The two friends also sustained minor injuries.
An officer said the incident took place around 10 pm on January 28 when three friends–Nitin Patwa, Manthan Bhalerao and Chetan Sharma–all Ghatkopar residents in their twenties, were travelling on a bike on the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road near Shreyas cinema.
Senior inspector of Ghatkopar police station, Satish Jadhav, said the trio was going at high speed on the wrong side of the road when they hit a truck that was coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was such that all three were flung from the bike onto the road.
Manthan Bhalerao, who was sitting in between his friends on the bike, felt the brunt of the impact and was flung a long distance. The truck driver K Kamble called up the police control room and informed them about the accident.
Kamble told the police that he saw the scooter coming at high speed from the wrong side and tried slowing down but the scooter hit his truck before he could do anything.
Manthan was rushed to a local hospital by his two friends who also sustained minor injuries. Since his injuries were grave, he was later taken to the KEM hospital. On Wednesday, however, he succumbed to the injuries he sustained.
Senior inspector Jadhav said their probe indicated there was no fault of the truck driver as he was going on the right track and had also immediately contacted the police control room soon after the accident.
“An FIR has been registered against the scooter rider Patwa as they were riding triple seat and going at high speed on the wrong side of the road. He was issued a notice to join the investigation at a later date and allowed to go,” Jadhav said.
