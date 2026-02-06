Friends riding triple on bike collide with truck, one dies, FIR against another

The Ghatkopar police have registered an FIR on Wednesday against the friend of the deceased who was riding the bike.

Three friends riding pillion on a scooter at high speed, and allegedly on the wrong side of the road in Ghatkopar, hit a truck coming from the opposite direction resulting in the death of one youngster sitting on the bike last week.

Based on an investigation, the Ghatkopar police have registered an FIR on Wednesday against the friend of the deceased who was riding the bike. The two friends also sustained minor injuries.

An officer said the incident took place around 10 pm on January 28 when three friends–Nitin Patwa, Manthan Bhalerao and Chetan Sharma–all Ghatkopar residents in their twenties, were travelling on a bike on the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road near Shreyas cinema.