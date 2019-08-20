‘Friends of Aaditya Thackeray’: Sena seeks dialogue, interactions with people through new initiative

Ahead of the Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena has launched an initiative named ‘Friends of Aaditya Thackeray’ in an attempt to interact with people and get their views on various issues.

Yuva Sena functionaries said the first event was held on Sunday at Pali Bhavan in Bandra. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray interacted with 40 people and sought suggestions from professionals, entrepreneurs, activists, educationists and sports personalities on various issues, said a Yuva Sena functionary.

“Aaditya ji also spoke about his idea of shaping a New Maharashtra that caters to every resident’s growth and prosperity. The platform will invite people from across the state to come forward and participate in dialogue, finding solutions, handling challenges and shaping policies,” said Rahul Kanal of Yuva Sena.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, deputy leader of the Shiv Sena, said this is a non-political platform to have informal interactions with people.

“There are people who want to work with him on the issues but don’t want to align with the party. So, this initiative will encourage people to come together and volunteer with him on various issues,” said Chaturvedi.

Yuva Sena members said they have received around 12 requests from Mumbai and two from Pune for interactions. “It has received good response. We will soon finalise the next event. We might also organise this event during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Vidarbha,” said a source.