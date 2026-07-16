Fresh violence on Mumbai local: Two injured in late-night fight aboard local train

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Less than a month after a fatal stabbing incident inside Mumbai’s suburban trains raised serious concerns over commuter safety, another violent altercation aboard a local train left two passengers injured in the early hours of Wednesday, July 15.
The incident occurred around 12.30 am inside the luggage coach of Ambarnath-bound local while the train was in motion. According to railway officials, the two men got into a fight, during which both sustained head injuries.
The train was attended at Kalyan station by personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). Both injured passengers were administered first aid before being shifted to Rukhmabai Hospital. One of them, who suffered a severe head injury, was later referred to Sion Hospital for further treatment.
A preliminary inquiry by the GRP found that neither passenger was carrying a sharp weapon. Investigators said the grievous injury was caused when a metal kada (bangle) worn by one of the men struck the other during the scuffle.
The Kalyan GRP has registered a case and is investigating the circumstances that led to the altercation.
In a separate security scare on Wednesday, panic briefly spread at Kurla railway station after a man carrying a wooden stick was seen running along Platform 1. Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media before railway security personnel apprehended him. The man is currently in the custody of the Kurla GRP.
The latest incidents add to growing concerns over passenger safety on Mumbai’s suburban railway network, which has witnessed a spate of violent episodes in recent weeks. Last month, 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was fatally stabbed aboard a Nalasopara-bound local train following an altercation.
In January, a 32-year-old lecturer at a Vile Parle-based college, Alok Singh, who was allegedly stabbedduring an altercation at Malad railway statiob.
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