Fresh violence on Mumbai local: Two injured in late-night fight aboard local train

Less than a month after a fatal stabbing incident inside Mumbai’s suburban trains raised serious concerns over commuter safety, another violent altercation aboard a local train left two passengers injured in the early hours of Wednesday, July 15.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am inside the luggage coach of Ambarnath-bound local while the train was in motion. According to railway officials, the two men got into a fight, during which both sustained head injuries.

The train was attended at Kalyan station by personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). Both injured passengers were administered first aid before being shifted to Rukhmabai Hospital. One of them, who suffered a severe head injury, was later referred to Sion Hospital for further treatment.