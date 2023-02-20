Fresh tension in Goa’s Velsao, villagers say Railways broke private fencing

TENSION FLARED up yet again in Velsao village in South Goa with residents intensifying protests over the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL)’s move to construct a 260-m-long service track — called a station hub or track machine siding for changing engines or track repair — near the Cansaulim station, which residents claim is being done in private property.

RVNL, on the other hand, has claimed that construction is being done in property owned by the railways, approximately within the limits of 10 metre distance from the existing railway track. RVNL resumed construction of the side track in the last week of January, which was halted earlier in the month after widespread protests in Velsao. However, residents alleged that on Friday, RVNL authorities with protection from Goa police broke the compound wall that was recently constructed by a resident who claims ownership of the property, that separated the property from the public road in Velsao, and was being used as a point of access by RVNL for the ongoing construction.

RVNL authorities told The Indian Express that this access point is among the few along the track that gives the authorities direct access to the construction site from one government owned property into another — PWD road to railway-owned land alongside the track, without having to pass through any private property.

Maria Diana Gouveia, sarpanch of Velsao village, said, “Residents hired private surveyors for the land, who demarcated it for the private owners, and they then put up fences to demarcate their private property. However, RVNL authorities with protection from Goa police entered this property on Friday and broke the fence. We presented our property documents but the authorities did not want to take a look at them. They have not shown us any documents.” Gouveia also said, “The panchayat has asked the owners to approach court and get a stop work notice, and told them that the panchayat will stand by them. However, not everyone can afford legal recourse…”

Over the past few years, residents have protested the RVNL’s plan to lay a double track of the Hospet Vasco-da-gama railway line, and the passage of freight trains carrying coal on the existing line up to Vasco. Residents have opposed this double tracking as they believe it will facilitate more coal transportation. By extension they have opposed the recent initiative by RVNL to construct a siding — a 260-m-long service track called a station hub or track machine siding (TMS) used for changing engines or for track repair work, all in the same area. Between 8 to 10 freight trains carrying coal daily commute on the existing railway line between Vasco Da Gama and Karnataka, according to residents. This has impacted their lifestyle and way of life, diminishing produce from coconut farms by at least 40 per cent, polluting groundwater, and causing respiratory problems, Velsao residents claim.

Construction of the side track first began in the first week of January, and was halted later that month after intervention from the Goa police, to maintain law and order in the village, following large-scale protests in Velsao.