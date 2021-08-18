Fresh summons for Deshmukh to appear before ED today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued fresh summons to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection to a money laundering and corruption case. This is the fifth summon to Deshmukh and the agency has asked him to appear before it on Wednesday.

So far, Deshmukh has not complied with the previous four summons of the ED. In fact, he has written to the agency multiple times seeking that he be questioned over video conferencing, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deshmukh has also moved the Supreme Court asking for a fair and reasonable investigation in the money laundering case. The court heard the case on August 16 and did not grant him any interim relief from ED action.

The probe has found that Deshmukh, while acting as the home minister, “received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners” through now dismissed Mumbai Police assistant inspector Sachin Waze, who has been arrested in the Ambani terror scare case.

According to ED, Deshmukh’s family “laundered the tainted sum of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same amount received by the trust, namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha”. The ED probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with the CBI investigation into former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader. Deshmukh has denied the allegations.

In his March 20 letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he was removed as the Mumbai Police chief, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers, including Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore, including Rs 40 to 50 crore each month from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.