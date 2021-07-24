Mumbai: Fresh stock ensures Covid-19 vaccination for second day after two-day break

After shortage of vaccine doses stopped the drive in Mumbai for two days — Wednesday and Thursday — a fresh consignment of 62,000 doses saw the drive continuing for the second straight day since Friday at 280 centres.

Saturday, each centre was given 100 doses. Of the total number of centres, only 22 are administering both the first and second doses and officials said the centres will allow 50 per cent beneficiaries who have booked their slots online and 50 per cent walk-in registrations.

Earlier, only 58 centres were active Tuesday due to a shortage of vaccines. Subsequently, Wednesday and Thursday, the drive was suspended. The vaccination drive had to be suspended five times this month at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state-run centres due to shortage of doses.

The turnout on weekends is 75,000 to one lakh, however, BMC officials are not sure if they can vaccinate record numbers this time. 82, 062 citizens received vaccine doses on Friday. Till date, 66.84 lakh citizens have been vaccinated in the city. Out of the total, 23.84 lakh belong to the 18-44 age group.