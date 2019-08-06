Frequent flooding of Mithi River: Locals, activists blame encroachments along the riverbank

Highlighting the frequent flooding of Mithi river in Kurla West, activists have demanded that all construction and encroachments along the riverbank on LBS Road be removed.

Activists have claimed that five decades ago the river flowed along the LBS Road and there was enough open land or floodplain to allow the seepage or dispersal of floodwater. They claimed, increased construction and encroachments on the stretch has left the area vulnerable.

“Due to encroachment on the banks, the river’s width has shrunk. I remember, around five decades ago, while driving on LBS Road we could see Mithi. But encroachment has eaten up the land which used to act as a buffer for floodwater of Mithi. The government should remove these structures immediately to avoid a repeat of this incident,” Kurla resident and activist Jitendra Gupta said. He claimed flooding of railway tracks between Sion and Kurla was also triggered due to constructions on the riverbank.

Following incessant rainfall over the weekend, several parts of Kurla West were flooded for more than 10 hours, while many residences were left without power for at least 12 hours. After tracks in Kurla, Sion and Chunabhatti were flooded, train services on the Central Railway were also stopped for more than 10 hours on Sunday.

According to locals, areas like Kapadiya Nagar, Taximens Colony, Safed Pool, Kalpana Talkies, Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road and Bandra-Kurla Complex were under 2-5 feet rainwater. Though there was not much rainfall since Sunday afternoon, water was yet to recede from the streets, they claimed. The BMC, meanwhile, has evacuated more than 500 people from Kranti Nagar slums in the past two days.

Questioning the work done by the civic administration for clearing encroachments along Mithi river, RTI activist Anil Galgali said: “Crores have been spent on the cleaning of Mithi. But authorities have failed to remove encroachment along the riverbank near Filterpada and in other areas from where it originates. The flooding will continue if the riverbank is not widened by removing all encroachment.”

A senior official from Storm Water Drains department said, “We have already planned comprehensive rejuvenation of Mithi river in four phases. Under this project, all the encroachments on riverbank will be removed. Also, laying new sewer lines, construction of Sewerage Treatment Plants, beautification of the area will be done. The work on STP has already started. We have proposed to spend Rs 670 crore on this project.”