Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

French defence firm did not apply for land in state, MIDC clarifies

The MIDC issued the clarification following reports that the project, with an investment of around 36 million Euros, has moved from Maharashtra to Hyderabad.

French company Safran operates in the field of aerospace and defence. (file)

French company Safran has not submitted any application for investment or land allotment to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for its proposed project, the corporation has said.

“Safran, a French company operating in the field of aerospace and defense, had announced, after discussions with the Union Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, the set up of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India’s Hyderabad for engines used by Indian and foreign commercial airlines,” MIDC said in a release.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 04:16:14 am
Vadodara lawyer urges HC to take suo motu action in Morbi bridge collapse

Live Blog

