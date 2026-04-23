Free Marathi classes for drivers; rollout plan unclear ahead of May 1 checks

“The idea is to improve communication between drivers and passengers and remove any fear among non-native speakers.” (Express Archive Photo/ Ganesh Shirsekar)

With a statewide drive to assess drivers’ proficiency in the state language set to begin on May 1, the Maharashtra transport authority has roped in literary bodies to offer free training to auto, taxi and app-based drivers who don’t speak Marathi — even as key aspects of the rollout remain undefined.

At a meeting convened by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday, various organisations, including Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh and Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad, expressed willingness to design and implement a structured programme focused on basic conversational skills.

Officials said the training will be conducted free of cost through a hybrid model of offline classes and online modules. The Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad has prepared holding sessions through its 72 branches across the state, while the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh plans to mobilise volunteer teachers for digital lessons. A curriculum is expected to be finalised shortly.