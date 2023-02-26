Will free BMC from clout of exploitative private contractors, says CM Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that his government will free Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from the clout of private contractors, who have been exploiting public money in the name of carrying out development works for the public.

Shinde along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed the bhumi pujan for 320 civic infrastructure projects estimated at Rs 110 crore as part of the second phase of Mumbai Beautification Project. During their speeches, both the CM and deputy CM took a jibe at the former Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shinde said that earlier, projects to upgrade Mumbai were only announced, but now they are being implemented, that too at war-footing.

“Every year, we see the appalling condition of roads during monsoon. Because blacklisted contractors known for shoddy work were awarded tenders again and again for vested interest. Not so anymore, as we will release BMC from the clout of such contractors who have been exploiting public money in the name of development,” Shinde said.

“All Mumbai roads will become pothole free in the next two years,” he reiterated.

Taking a further dig at MVA, Shinde said, “We have allocated funds in the BMC budget for tackling air-pollution, and infrastructure works including metro rail have been taken up at full throttle, yet some people are criticising our government. I ask them–in your two-year tenure, were you able to do even half of what we have done in seven months?”

In another jibe at Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said that nowadays money spent from BMC’s reserves is being questioned. “Money kept in BMC’s reserves is meant to be used to bring ease to citizens. All these years, funds have been kept in fixed deposits for interest, so much so that it appeared that the sole purpose of keeping reserves was only to beget interest. Hence we took a decision to stop the malpractice and spend public money for the public,” Fadnavis said.

Hinting at Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Aaditya Thackeray, the deputy CM spoke about people “trying to take credit for every project announced today. “Our government has begun several important projects in such a short time. Those criticising us today, should explain what they were doing for 25 years. Mumbai roads were notorious for potholes during monsoon, to the extent that we became a laughing stock across the country despite being the nation’s financial capital,” Fadnavis said.

Advertisement

Mentioning the poor Air-Quality Index (AQI) across Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “I want to apologise to Mumbai citizens for having initiated so many projects at one go, which is affecting the AQI. But I assure them of change in two years – Mumbai roads will be pothole free and infrastructure projects like coastal road will bring great ease to commuters once operational,” he said.