Free BEST rides are coming for disabled in Mumbai, with Rs 7.64 crore fare for BMC

The scheme will be the first BEST concession covering people across disability categories. At present, free BEST travel is available only to visually impaired passengers. (File Photo)

With the BMC’s financial reserves shrinking sharply over the past five years, the civic body has now announced a new free-travel scheme in BEST buses for persons with disabilities. The waiver will cost the BMC Rs 7.64 crore.

The BMC will table a proposal before its standing committee on September 9 to provide the BEST with a grant-in-aid of Rs 7.64 crore** to offer free travel on non-AC buses to persons with 40 per cent or more disability, as prescribed under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The scheme will be the first BEST concession covering people across disability categories. At present, free BEST travel is available only to visually impaired passengers.