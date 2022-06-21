scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Fraudsters impersonate SNDT University VC, try to dupe staff; case filed

The complainant, Ujwala Chakradeo, told police that she has been the VC of SNDT University for the past 10 months.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 21, 2022 1:52:47 am
The incident took place on Thursday, police said. (File)

The Vice-Chancellor of SNDT University has lodged a complaint with the Azad Maidan police after some unknown fraudsters allegedly tried to dupe her staffers by impersonating her on WhatsApp and sending messages requesting them to buy Amazon Play gift cards.

The complainant, Ujwala Chakradeo, told police that she has been the VC of SNDT University for the past 10 months.

“The Vice-Chancellor has been using a phone number for official purposes. She would pass on instructions to her colleagues and subordinates on WhatsApp and we believe that her number was hacked,” said an officer from Azad Maidan police station. The incident took place on Thursday, police said.

On Thursday, she got a call from her personal assistant. The PA asked if the VC has sent a message asking her staff to purchase gift cards.

“Chakradeo realised that fraudster had used her picture and the university logo to deceive her colleagues,” said an officer.

