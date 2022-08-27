Fraudster poses as Aaditya Thackeray, asks wrestler for money on WhatsApp

The Dadar police are looking for an unknown fraudster who allegedly created a fake account of Shiv Sena leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray on WhatsApp and demanded money from a 24-year-old professional wrestler. The police said in order to make the account look real, the fraudsters set a display picture of Aaditya Thackarey and his father Uddhav Thackeray.

According to the police, wrestler Dipesh Jamble Tuesday received a text message on WhatsApp around 10.24 pm. The sender, in the guise of Aaditya Thackeray, asked Jamble if he has a Paytm account.

“When Jamble said that he did, the sender requested him to transfer Rs 25,000 to his friend’s account,” said a police officer adding, “The sender claimed that he would return the money the next morning.”

The complainant then contacted a senior leader from Shiv Sena Wednesday and informed him about the incident. On his suggestion, Jamble approached Dadar police and lodged a complaint after which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.