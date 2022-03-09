Frauds cite friend’s ‘emergency’, dupe senior citizen of Rs 1L

A 76-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 1 lakh by online fraudsters after they hacked his friend’s email account and asked him for money citing a medical emergency.

The senior citizen realised he has been duped only after he called the friend to inform him that the money has been deposited in the account.

The DN Nagar police said the complainant is a resident of Versova in Andheri. According to the complaint, his friend, who stays in the same building as him, had gone to the US to meet his daughter. “The complainant received an email from his friend’s hotmail account on Saturday informing that his daughter had given birth to a boy,” read the complaint. Subsequently, he requested the complainant to transfer Rs 1 lakh to his relative’s account, as there is a medical emergency.

“The email said the friend was unable to send the money because he was in the US,” said an officer. The complainant immediately transferred the amount and called his friend. He then came to know that his email account has been hacked. “The friend informed the complainant that the hacker(s) sent out similar mails to several other persons,” said the officer.