Fraud case against Ashok Gehlot’s son to be transferred to EOW

Four days after Gangapur police in Nashik registered a case of cheating and criminal intimidation against 15 people, including the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, for allegedly defrauding a 33-year-old businessman of Rs 6.8 crore, Nashik Police commissioner Deepak Pandey on Monday said he will instruct his subordinates to transfer the case to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Speaking with The Indian Express, Pandey said, “We were supposed to transfer the case on Monday but owing to some technical issues, we could not release the order.” Now, the order will be issued on Tuesday.

Sources in the department said the investigation will be handed over to the EOW, as multiple states are involved and the unit holds expertise in probing cases of fraud. A senior police officer said, “As per norms followed by the Nashik police commissionerate, cases involving more than Rs 2 crore usually gets transferred to the EOW…”