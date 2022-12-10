Frame job rules for transpersons by Feb 28: HC to Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to frame recruitment rules for transgenders persons as per the Central Rules for Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) by February 28 next year.

The HC order came a day after it pulled up the state government for being in “deep slumber” for over seven years and not complying with Supreme Court directions recognising rights of the transgender community, including reservation in educational admissions and government jobs.

While hearing a plea filed by the state government, challenging a Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) order directing the state to create a “third gender” option for all recruitment for the Home department, the HC accepted the state government’s submission that two transgender applicants Arya Vijay Pujari and Nikita Mukhyadal, who had sought relief before MAT for providing “third gender” option in application forms for police constable (unarmed constables or driver posts), can be permitted to apply for the posts under “third gender”. On Wednesday, the HC said it prima facie agreed with MAT’s order.

The state government also submitted that appropriate modifications to its online application form will be made by December 13 so that other transgender persons can apply for unarmed police constable posts. The HC asked the state government to allow such applications by transgender candidates till December 15.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja also denied permission to the state government to hold written exams for all candidates till rules for transgender persons are framed and physical tests of Arya and Nikita are done under the new rules.

Pulling up the Maharashtra government on Thursday, the bench had said failure on part of the state government to frame recruitment rules cannot be valid ground to challenge MAT’s order.

The state told the HC that while it was not against trans persons, but as it has not yet framed any policy for the community, there were difficulties in creating the “third gender” option in online application forms for Home department recruitments.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the state, told the HC on Thursday that while along with Pujari’s matter, MAT had directed that the provision of “third gender” should be introduced for all Home department recruitments, there were “genuine legal and practical difficulties” in implementing the same.

CJ Datta suggested to the government that two posts of police constables can be kept vacant for the applicants who had approached MAT.

Kumbhakoni agreed to this but said same cannot be done for all posts without amending the laws.

Kumbhakoni suggested that as over 14 lakh candidates had applied for various posts of police constables, while the state would frame rules for transgenders, it would begin conducting physical exams of other candidates. Meanwhile, the two transgender applicants could give written exams, he said.

However, the bench did not agree with the state’s contention and noted, “We do not agree with the suggestions by AG Kumbhakoni that two applicants could be directed to take written exam first before physical tests as it would tinker with rules and this court will be too bold to direct the same.”

The HC said once the rules for transgenders are framed by the state government, the two applicants, along with other transgender candidates, will be subjected to scrutiny process including physical tests as per new rules. Till such rules are not framed and physical tests for transgender candidates are not conducted, the state shall not proceed with written exams for over 14 lakh candidates.